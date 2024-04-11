Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

