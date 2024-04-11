Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

