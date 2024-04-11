Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

