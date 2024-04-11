International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $21.10 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

DLR stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

