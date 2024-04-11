GFS Advisors LLC Sells 9,140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

