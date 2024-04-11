FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CG opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

