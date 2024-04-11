Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

FCX stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.