Financial Review: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -113.48% -1.76% -1.75% Avalon Advanced Materials 1,983.97% -1.79% -1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 24.17 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -28.46 Avalon Advanced Materials $90,000.00 358.11 -$2.46 million $0.01 5.71

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.