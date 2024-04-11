FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $5.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

