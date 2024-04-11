F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.34. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

