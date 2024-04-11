Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $122.47.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.