El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) versus Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head to Head Contrast

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for El Pollo Loco and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 5.45% 9.20% 4.13% Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $468.66 million 0.60 $25.55 million $0.75 12.07 Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.52 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.16

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

