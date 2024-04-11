Detalus Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The firm has a market cap of $361.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

