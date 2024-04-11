DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,497 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $191.13 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

