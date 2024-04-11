DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.12 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,884 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

