Contrasting Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -65.93% -47.35% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.64) -2.72 Opthea $110,000.00 2,075.85 -$142.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opthea.

Risk and Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.42%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 315.60%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Opthea beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Opthea



Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

