Contrasting MGO Global (MGOL) and Its Peers

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MGO Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.59 MGO Global Competitors $1.95 billion $152.90 million 17.57

Profitability

MGO Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares MGO Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -357.59% -11.27% -10.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGO Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 243 1139 1828 48 2.52

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 26.83%. Given MGO Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MGO Global peers beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

