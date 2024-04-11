Comparing Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) and Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Splunk and Cipherloc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Splunk alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 23 5 0 2.18 Cipherloc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $135.31, suggesting a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Splunk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Cipherloc.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk 6.26% 32,117.42% 7.18% Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Splunk and Cipherloc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Splunk and Cipherloc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $4.22 billion 6.27 $263.73 million $1.26 124.52 Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Splunk has higher revenue and earnings than Cipherloc.

Summary

Splunk beats Cipherloc on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of March 18, 2024, Splunk Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.

About Cipherloc

(Get Free Report)

SideChannel, Inc. engages in the provision of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies. Its services include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, Virtual Chief Privacy Officer, Risk Assessments, Cybersecurity Compliance, Risk Management, Training and Awareness, and Team Building and Staffing. The company was founded on June 22, 1953, and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.