Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$120.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Insiders have sold a total of 334,663 shares of company stock worth $32,771,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.