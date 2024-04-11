Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$120.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.73.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$112.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$112.99. The firm has a market cap of C$120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Insiders have sold a total of 334,663 shares of company stock worth $32,771,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

