Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target at $19.50

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

