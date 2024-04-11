Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $47.81

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 100.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

