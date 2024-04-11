Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $15.35

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.78 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 275.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

