Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $139.73

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

