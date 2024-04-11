Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $313.60

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $304.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.88. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
