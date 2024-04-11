Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after buying an additional 827,935 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

