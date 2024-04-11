Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $312.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.14, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

