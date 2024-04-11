Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

JTC Stock Performance

JTC Company Profile

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 856 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 795 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 762.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. JTC has a one year low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 875 ($11.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,035.29 and a beta of 0.70.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

