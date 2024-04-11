Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
