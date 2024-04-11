Analyzing Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A Marcus 2.03% 3.19% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Marcus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Marcus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Marcus has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.71%. Given Marcus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Dividends

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marcus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Marcus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Marcus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A $0.19 19.21 Marcus $729.58 million 0.59 $14.79 million $0.31 43.84

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marcus beats Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services. In addition, the company sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, incentive trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; and offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as package tours. Further, it holds interest in the medical rehabilitation center. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Dortmund, Germany.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

