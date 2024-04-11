Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after buying an additional 277,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 109,812 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $607.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

