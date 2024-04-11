Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) PT at $40.67

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.