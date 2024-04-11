Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $118.18

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,304,905 shares of company stock valued at $234,400,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.2 %

SNX stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

