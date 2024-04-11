Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $40.88

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

