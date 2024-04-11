Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $38.40

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 15.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

