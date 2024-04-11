Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $21.47

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

