285 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $11,665,039. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.53. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

