16,780 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

