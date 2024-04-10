Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LPL Financial (LPLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA):

4/9/2024 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $254.00.

4/9/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – LPL Financial is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $266.00 to $269.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $302.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 75,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $16,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

