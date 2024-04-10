Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $152.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

