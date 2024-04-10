The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.