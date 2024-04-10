The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $361.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

