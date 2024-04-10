Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

