Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.13 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

