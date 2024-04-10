Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

