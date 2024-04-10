STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Decreased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 58.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $40,383,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

