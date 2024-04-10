Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

