Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $302.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,851,046 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

