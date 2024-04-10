Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Holdings Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $12,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,908 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Ready Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

