New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $1.65 to $2.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. New Gold traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 28761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Gold Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.54.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
