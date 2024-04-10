New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $1.65 to $2.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. New Gold traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 28761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

