Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.