Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $361.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.